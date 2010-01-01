Empowering Tomorrow's Technology Today
At ZORAIZ Embedded Systems, our mission is to help businesses grow by providing innovative IT solutions. We strive to deliver the highest quality products and services that exceed our clients' expectations.
Our vision is to use advanced technology to exceed the needs of businesses and individuals, enhancing daily life and fostering endless opportunities in a digital world.
We have worked with a diverse range of clients from startups to large corporations. Our clients come from various industries including Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense sectors.
Our team of experts specializes in designing customized embedded systems tailored to your specific requirements. From hardware selection to software integration, we ensure that your embedded applications meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
Explore our comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed to connect devices and systems for smart functionality. Whether you need sensor integration, data analytics, or remote monitoring capabilities, our IoT experts can help you harness the full potential of connected technology.
We provide end-to-end firmware development services, ensuring seamless integration and functionality for your embedded systems and IoT devices. Our experienced engineers work closely with you to develop robust firmware solutions that meet your unique technical specifications and business objectives.
Whether it's iOS, Android, or cross-platform development, our team has the expertise to bring your mobile app ideas to life. From concept to launch, we focus on delivering user-friendly, feature-rich mobile applications that engage users and drive business growth.
Our web development team specializes in building responsive, scalable, and secure web applications to meet your business needs. Whether you require a simple website, a complex web application, or an API-driven service, we leverage the latest technologies and best practices to deliver high-quality web solutions that exceed your expectations.
In addition to our web development expertise, we offer a range of web services to enhance your online presence and functionality. From API development and integration to content management systems (CMS) implementation and e-commerce solutions, we provide the technical expertise and support you need to succeed in today's digital landscape.
We offer comprehensive database management solutions to help you organize, store, and access your data assets efficiently. From database design and optimization to backup and recovery strategies, our database management services ensure the reliability, performance, and security of your data infrastructure.
Whether you're looking to migrate existing applications to the cloud, develop cloud-native solutions, or optimize your cloud infrastructure, our team can help. We design, deploy, and manage cloud environments tailored to your specific requirements, enabling you to scale and innovate with confidence.
C3 EV Tool
Advanced Charging Management Software (CMS) is designed to optimize the efficiency of electric vehicle (EV) charging operations. It leverages real-time data to provide comprehensive insights and control, ensuring seamless integration with existing databases and mobile applications.
Key features: Real-Time Data Monitoring, OCPP 1.6 Protocol Support, Mobile App Integration, Dynamic Scheduling and Reservations, Flexible Payment Solutions, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability.
If you're interested in one of our open positions, start by applying here and attaching your resume.
Software Developer (C/C++) (Fresher or Experienced)
Technical Writer (1-3 Years of Experience)
LIG-666, 5th Rd, Dharma Reddy Colony Phase I, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Open today
10:00 am – 06:30 pm
